DPO Bahawalpur held open-katchehri and listened applicants

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran held an open Katchehry at his office where he listened to people about their cases related to police department.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the DPO listened over 36 visitors who visited open katchehri and told him about delay in process on their applications lodged with police stations concerned.

The DPO also made phone calls to police officials and got details about the cases about them he received applications and complaints at the open katchehri.

He directed the officials to ensure provision of justice to people. The Open-Katchehris are being held on the directives of IGP Punjab office.