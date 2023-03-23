DPO Bahawalpur holds meeting with ladies police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas here on Thursday held a meeting with officials of women police to review their problems conrfonted by them when they were on duty.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the meeting discussed the issues and problems faced by the ladies police pertaining to their transfers and postings, traveling and other issues.

The DPO assured the personnel of ladies police that all their legitimate issues would be resolved on priority basis. He also assured that the personnel of ladies police who would show best performance would be given promotion in accordance with the rules and regulations.