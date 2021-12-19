DPO Bahawalpur holds open katchehri

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran Sunday held an open katchehry at his office where he listened to people about their cases related to police department.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the DPO listened over 30 visitors who visited open katchehri and told him about delay in process on their applications lodged with police stations concerned.

The DPO issued directions on their applications on the occasion. He directed the SDPOs and SHOs concerned to immediately respond to the applications submitted by people.

He said that no compromise would be made in provision of justice to people. He added that it was responsibility of police officials to provide security to people.