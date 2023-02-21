DPO Bahawalpur inquires after health of injured student

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital and inquired about the health of a student who was injured in an armed attack.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, a student identified as Alyaan Abbas suffered bullet wounds when armed robbers opened indiscriminate fire at personnel of Dolphin Force in the Craft Bazaar area lying within the jurisdiction of PS Civil Lines.

"The Dolphin Force personnel riding their official bike were on routine patrolling and they signaled the bandits in Craft Bazaar area to stop who instead stopping their motorcycle, opened straight and indiscriminate fire on Dolphin Force," he said, adding that as a result of firing, two personnel of Dolphin Force and a student suffered bullet wounds.

The DPO presented gifts to the injured student and said the Police Department would bear all expenses of medical treatment of the injured student.

He also met with the family of the injured and directed the deployment of a police official at the hospital to help the family.