UrduPoint.com

DPO Bahawalpur Inquires After Health Of Injured Student

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 04:50 PM

DPO Bahawalpur inquires after health of injured student

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital and inquired about the health of a student who was injured in an armed attack.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, a student identified as Alyaan Abbas suffered bullet wounds when armed robbers opened indiscriminate fire at personnel of Dolphin Force in the Craft Bazaar area lying within the jurisdiction of PS Civil Lines.

"The Dolphin Force personnel riding their official bike were on routine patrolling and they signaled the bandits in Craft Bazaar area to stop who instead stopping their motorcycle, opened straight and indiscriminate fire on Dolphin Force," he said, adding that as a result of firing, two personnel of Dolphin Force and a student suffered bullet wounds.

The DPO presented gifts to the injured student and said the Police Department would bear all expenses of medical treatment of the injured student.

He also met with the family of the injured and directed the deployment of a police official at the hospital to help the family.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Attack Fire Police Student Victoria Bahawalpur Family All

Recent Stories

Sharjah, Costa Rica explore trade and food securit ..

Sharjah, Costa Rica explore trade and food security collaboration

23 minutes ago
 Janhvi Kapoor writes heart-touching note in memory ..

Janhvi Kapoor writes heart-touching note in memory of her mother Sridevi

56 minutes ago
 PTI demands appointment of new opposition leader a ..

PTI demands appointment of new opposition leader ahead of NAB Chief’s selectio ..

1 hour ago
 Two Levies personnel martyred in Mastung district

Two Levies personnel martyred in Mastung district

2 hours ago
 FNC Speaker, Speaker of Senate of Canada discuss w ..

FNC Speaker, Speaker of Senate of Canada discuss ways to strengthen parliamentar ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to M ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to Makkah Project soon

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.