UrduPoint.com

DPO Bahawalpur Inquires After Health Of Injured Citizen

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2023 | 10:50 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur visited the state-run hospital and inquired about the health of a citizen who was injured in firing opened by armed robbers here on Thursday.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that unknown three armed robbers entered a shop in the Sharifabad area lying within the jurisdiction of Sama Satta police station to loot a shopkeeper.

"The armed bandits opened indiscriminate fire at the shopkeeper when he resisted their robbery attempt, leaving him in critical condition," he said.

He further said that the robbers managed to escape from the scene.

The injured shopkeeper was rushed to the hospital for medical aid. According to doctors, he received two bullets in his body.

He directed the police officials concerned to ensure the arrest of the culprits as early as possible.

He also constituted a special police team to trace out the whereabouts of the robbers by availing the facility of data and modern technology.

Meanwhile, Sama Satta police have registered FIR against unknown suspects and launched efforts to trace out and arrest them. Further probe was underway.

