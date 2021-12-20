UrduPoint.com

DPO Bahawalpur Inspects Churches' Security

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 12:54 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Monday visited churches and inspected police security being provided there.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur, following the instructions received from Additional Inspector General Police for South Punjab and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur range, DPO Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran visited churches and inspected police security.

He inspected deployment of police personnel in and around churches. Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that foolproof security was provided at churches for organizing programs related to Christmas.

More Stories From Pakistan

