DPO Bahawalpur Inspects Police Stations

Published February 16, 2023

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has visited police stations including PS Civil Lines and PS Musafir Khana.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, DPO Bahawalpur inspected the under-construction buildings of the two police stations mentioned above.

He also inspected the quality of material being used in the construction of the buildings. Speaking on the occasion, he said that no compromise would be made in quality of work and material.

He instructed the officials concerned to regularly visit the sites in order to ensure timely completion of the project.

