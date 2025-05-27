Open Menu

DPO Bahawalpur Intensifies Crackdown On Drug Dealers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 10:09 PM

DPO Bahawalpur intensifies crackdown on drug dealers

District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur, Muhammad Hassan Iqbal has ordered a further intensification of the ongoing campaign on Tuesday against drug dealers and declared criminals

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur, Muhammad Hassan Iqbal has ordered a further intensification of the ongoing campaign on Tuesday against drug dealers and declared criminals.

According to DPO office, the DPO has directed police officers to prepare lists of these individuals and utilize technical resources to track and apprehend them.

The DPO has ordered an intensified campaign against drug trafficking, utilizing technical support and IT teams, and set specific timeframes for registering cases, ranging from 8 hours to 5 days.

The DPO has warned that officers failing to implement these instructions will face strict departmental accountability. Progress will be monitored daily, and feedback will be taken from citizens to ensure efficient service delivery.

The DPO has assured citizens that his office is open to addressing any complaints against the police, and every effort will be made to provide redressal.

APP/sdf/378

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber highlights Sectoral Business Group ..

Sharjah Chamber highlights Sectoral Business Groups’ role as key partners in d ..

25 minutes ago
 Bahraini Minister of Information highlights evolvi ..

Bahraini Minister of Information highlights evolving media ties with UAE

25 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss issues of Bestway Cement Industria ..

Meeting discuss issues of Bestway Cement Industrial Units

19 minutes ago
 1 killed, 5 injured in Hazro road accident

1 killed, 5 injured in Hazro road accident

19 minutes ago
 Steps taken to provide best services to railway pa ..

Steps taken to provide best services to railway passengers: Abbasi

19 minutes ago
 CII emphasizes public awareness over mandatory tha ..

CII emphasizes public awareness over mandatory thalassemia testing in pre-marita ..

1 minute ago

Salman Agha promises ‘fearless but not careless’ cricket as T20I captain

1 minute ago
 Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show kicks off tom ..

Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show kicks off tomorrow at Expo Sharjah

40 minutes ago
 Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry ..

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pays tribute to a ..

1 minute ago
 Gold declines to Rs347,900 per tola

Gold declines to Rs347,900 per tola

1 minute ago
 Windstorm and rain lash parts of Pakistan, includi ..

Windstorm and rain lash parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad

1 minute ago
 Show-cause notice issued to doctors aspiring MS po ..

Show-cause notice issued to doctors aspiring MS posts for not presenting degrees

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan