DPO Bahawalpur intensifies crackdown on drug dealers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur, Muhammad Hassan Iqbal has ordered a further intensification of the ongoing campaign on Tuesday against drug dealers and declared criminals.

According to DPO office, the DPO has directed police officers to prepare lists of these individuals and utilize technical resources to track and apprehend them.

The DPO has ordered an intensified campaign against drug trafficking, utilizing technical support and IT teams, and set specific timeframes for registering cases, ranging from 8 hours to 5 days.

The DPO has warned that officers failing to implement these instructions will face strict departmental accountability. Progress will be monitored daily, and feedback will be taken from citizens to ensure efficient service delivery.

The DPO has assured citizens that his office is open to addressing any complaints against the police, and every effort will be made to provide redressal.

