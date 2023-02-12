DPO Bahawalpur reviews performance of officials

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has reviewed performance of officials and issued directives in a meeting held at DPO Office here.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, over 300 police officials and personnel were summoned to be presented before DPO in the meeting held at DPO Office.

"The DPO Bahawalpur reviewed performance reports of the officials and issued directives on the occasion," he said.

He said that the DPO terminated service of nine police personnel after allegations of corruption against them proved true in inquiry reports conducted into the matter.

The DPO warned that stern action would be taken against those found involved in negligence.