Open Menu

DPO Bahawalpur Takes Notice Of Prisoner’s Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 02:30 PM

DPO Bahawalpur takes notice of prisoner’s death

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) of Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas has taken notice of death of a man in the lock-up of Hasilpur police station.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, following a theft-case, the police team of PS Hasilpur took a person identified as Noman alias Nomi into custody and shifted him to lock-up.

“The inmate complained of pain in chest at the police lock-up and he was immediately taken to emergency ward of the hospital where doctors diagnosed that he suffered cardiac pain,” the police spokesman said.

He further said that Nomi died of heart attack. However, DPO Bahawalpur had taken notice of death of the prisoner and directed the relevant officials to conduct inquiry into the incident and submit report to him.

Further probe was in process.

Related Topics

Attack Police Prisoner Police Station Died Man Bahawalpur Hasilpur

Recent Stories

Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m i ..

Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years

22 minutes ago
 Misinformation through AI threat to states, democr ..

Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi

2 hours ago
 COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane T ..

COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of ..

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals

15 hours ago
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

15 hours ago
 Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

15 hours ago
 Police devise security plan for general elections

Police devise security plan for general elections

15 hours ago
 Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign M ..

Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom

15 hours ago
 Construction of smart police stations being starte ..

Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP

15 hours ago
 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: ..

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan