DPO Bahawalpur Takes Notice Of Prisoner’s Death
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 02:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) of Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas has taken notice of death of a man in the lock-up of Hasilpur police station.
According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, following a theft-case, the police team of PS Hasilpur took a person identified as Noman alias Nomi into custody and shifted him to lock-up.
“The inmate complained of pain in chest at the police lock-up and he was immediately taken to emergency ward of the hospital where doctors diagnosed that he suffered cardiac pain,” the police spokesman said.
He further said that Nomi died of heart attack. However, DPO Bahawalpur had taken notice of death of the prisoner and directed the relevant officials to conduct inquiry into the incident and submit report to him.
Further probe was in process.
