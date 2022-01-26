DPO Bahawalpur transferred

UrduPoint.com

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) has transferred Bahawalpur District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal with immediate effect and directed him to report to Central Police Office Punjab in Lahore

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) has transferred Bahawalpur District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal with immediate effect and directed him to report to Central Police Office Punjab in Lahore.

According to an official press release issued by Police Department, Government of Punjab, Muhammad Faisal (PSP-BS-19) presently serving as DPO Bahawalpur has been transferred with immediate effect and directed to report to Central Police Office Punjab in Lahore.

Abadit Nisar (PSP-BS-19) presently serving as SSP Intelligence, CTD, Punjab, Lahore has been transferred and posted as DPO Bahawalpur with immediate effect and until further orders.

