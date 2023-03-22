UrduPoint.com

DPO Bahawalpur Visits KPT E-Khidmat Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 10:30 AM

DPO Bahawalpur visits KPT E-Khidmat Center

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has visited E-Khidmat Center established by the District Police Bahawalpur in Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) area.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, under the auspices and supervision of the District Police Bahawalpur, E-Khidmat Center has been established in Khairpur Tamewali area, adding that the center would provide facilities to people in 14 fields.

On the occasion, he advised the staff to behave with people politely besides cooperating with them in getting learning driving licenses and copies of FIRs and other issues pertaining to the Police Department.

