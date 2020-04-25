DPO Bajaur for strictly following guidelines

UrduPoint.com
District Police Officer Bajaur Pir Shahab Ali Shah Saturday appealed to the Imams (Prayer leaders) and religious scholars to strictly follow the precautionary measures and guidelines issued by the government during Ramazan in view of the coronavirus

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Bajaur Pir Shahab Ali Shah Saturday appealed to the Imams (prayer leaders) and religious scholars to strictly follow the precautionary measures and guidelines issued by the government during Ramazan in view of the coronavirus.

"For congregational prayers and Taraweeh, keep a distance of 6 feet between the rows, pick up carpets or mats from mosques and wash them regularly with chlorinated water," he said.

Children would not be allowed to go mosques to ensure the minimize gathering, a distance of 6 feet preferably be kept to ensure safety, he added.

