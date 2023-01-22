DPO Bajaur visits different Police Stations, discusses security situation

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) ::District Police Officer Bajaur Shaukat Ali along with Circle DSP Nimatullah Khan and SHO of Khar Police Station Saeedur Rahman visited different police stations and check-post and held an important meeting regarding security with its in-charges in view of the current security situation across the district.

During the visit to Khar Police Station, they discussed various steps in detail to deal with any untoward situation.

The DSP and SHO issued strict instructions to all the in-charges of outposts to ensure the presence of police officers around their out-post in view of the current situation.

They also directed the officials and Jawans of the Police force to strictly monitor the environment, miscreants and criminal elements and other aliens. They said that police force should use bulletproof jackets, helmets and keep night vision equipments by avoiding the use of mobile phones while performing their duties. Strict action will be taken against the in-charges and official who were found absent from duty or without bulletproof jacket, helmet or using mobile phone during duty hours, the warned.