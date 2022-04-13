DPO Bannu assures to resolve legitimate demands

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Bannu Imran Shahid Wednesday said that the legitimate issues of the subordinate staff would be resolved on priority basis.

He said this while addressing in the orderly room, the DPO met with each of the subordinate police officials and officers one by one and issued orders to the concerned branch heads to hear and resolve their submissions.

On this occasion, the DPO Bannu said that weekly orderly rooms would be held for resolving legitimate demands and the issues facing them will be resolved on priority basis.