DPO Bannu Signs Agreement For Free Education Of Martyrs’ Children
Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2024 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Bannu Police has partnered with APEX Grammar school and The School of Knowledge to provide free education to the children of police martyrs.
District Police Officer (DPO) Ziauddin Ahmed said that all possible resources will be utilized to support the welfare of the martyrs’ families and ensure their children receive quality education.
