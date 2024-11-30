DPO Bhakkar Organizes 'Open Court'
Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2024 | 11:30 PM
BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer Bhakkar Shahzad Rafique Awan on Saturday held an open court under the open-door policy in the green area of the DPO office.
On this occasion, DPO Bhakkar met with the citizens who came to promote public policing one by one and inquired about their problems.
After listening to the problems of the citizens, the DPO marked the requests to the concerned police officers and issued orders to send the report within the stipulated time.
During the session of open court, he said that the purpose of the open court is to immediately resolve the problems and grievances of the citizens by being directly aware of their problems and maintaining an atmosphere of communication between the public and the police.
APP/mdl/378
