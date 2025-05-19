DPO Bhakkar Reviews Crime Situation, Issues Directives To Police
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 10:52 PM
BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A crime meeting was held on Monday under the chairmanship of District Police Officer (DPO) Bhakkar Shahzad Rafique Awan to review the crime situation in the district.
According to APP correspondent, the meeting was attended by DSPs, SHOs and Heads of Branches.
DPO directed police officers to dispose of pending cases in a timely manner and investigate them on merit.
He ordered the arrest of proclaimed offenders and challan of accused.
DPO emphasized that illegal detention and torture would not be tolerated in any police station.
He directed swift and effective action against drug dealers, illegal weapons holders, aerial firing and gamblers.
The meeting aimed to improve police performance and reduce crime in the district.
