DPO Bilal Sheikh assumes charge

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) -:District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha, Bilal Zafar Sheikh assumed charge of his office here on Friday.

A smart contingent of policemen presented salute at the police lines Sargodha.

SSP Investigation Sargodha Abdul Wahab and staff of DPO office were present on the occasion.

Later, DPO Bilal Zafar Sheikh laid a floral wreath at the monument of police martyrs and paid tribute to their sacrifices given in the line of duty. Fateha was offered for the departed souls of brave martyrs.