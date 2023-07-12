Open Menu

DPO Briefs NIM Delegation About The Performance Of KP Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of officers participating in the 37th Mid-Career Management Course National Institute of Management (NIM) on Wednesday visited the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Police Office.

The delegation met with the DIG Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tufail, and DPO Haripur Muhammad Omar Khan and exchanged ideas on key issues.

DPO Abbottabad Omar Tufail briefed the participating officers on the performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, the security situation, and current challenges.

Omar Tufail also informed about the measures taken for public facilitation, crime prevention initiatives, developmental projects, foreigner security, traffic management systems, and current challenges faced by the police.

D.I.G Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan and DPOs responded to the delegation's queries and provided detailed insights.

At the conclusion, Senior Coordinator Major (R) A. Khan expressed gratitude to D.I.G Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan and DPOs and presented a shield to DIG Hazara on behalf of NIM Islamabad. DIG Hazara also presented a shield on behalf of the Hazara Police.

Under the supervision of Senior Coordinator Major (R) A. Khan, the National Institute of Management's 37th Mid-Career Management Course delegation members also visited the Hazara Police Offices.

