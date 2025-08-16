DPO Buner Urges Public To Avoid Travel In Flood Affected Areas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2025 | 08:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO), Buner, Saud Khan Saturday urged public to cooperate with relief workers and avoid unnecessary travel to Pir Baba area.
According to DPO Saud Khan, Buner police and district administration are working with heavy machinery to clear roads and restore transportation in the flood-affected Pir Baba Bazaar.
However, traffic jams caused by a large number of private vehicles are disrupting relief operations.
As a result, the Pir Baba area is now closed to all private vehicles. Only ambulances and machinery essential for rescue operations will be permitted to enter.
The DPO has asked the people to avoid coming to Pir Baba Bazaar to ensure relief teams can work without disruption. Those who wish to help can do so by walking into the affected areas, as private vehicles will be turned back.
