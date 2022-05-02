DPO celebrates Eid with children of police martyred

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2022 | 03:50 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat,, Muhammad Suleiman celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with the children of the martyred police personnel

He praised the sacrifices of police force in line of duty and said that their services for the motherland would not go vain and always be remembered.

Meanwhile, following directives of DPO Kohat, senior officials and Station House Officers of District Police Circle visited houses of the police martyred.

They spent time with their children presented them gifts.

