DPO chairs crime committee meeting

SWABI, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi, Muhammad Shoaib on Saturday chaired a crime committee meeting being convened to discuss performance and output of local police.

The meeting was attended by SP Investigation, Deputy Superintendents (DSPs) and concerned Station House Officers.

Addressing the meeting, DPO directed result oriented steps against robbers, bike snatchers, car lifters and drug peddlers.

He also directed DSPs to monitor performance of concerned police stations to control street crimes. He also directed to take stern actions against those found guilty in performing duties and fulfil their responsibilities.