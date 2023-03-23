DPO chairs crime committee meeting

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO), Tariq Iqbal on Thursday chaired a crime meeting being convened to discuss the performance and output of local police.

The meeting was attended by DSP Timergarah Syed Rahim, DSP Adenzai Parvez Khan, DSP Maidan Sher Bahadur and DSP Jandool Bakht Jamal Khan and all station house officers of different police stations.

Addressing the meeting, DPO directed result-oriented steps against robbers, bike snatchers, car lifters and drug peddlers.

He also directed DSPs to monitor the performance of concerned police stations to control street crimes. He also directed strict actions against those who are found guilty of ignoring their duties and responsibilities.

He said that the protection of life and property of the people is the Primary responsibility of the police and directed to accelerate snap-checking on entry and exit points of the district to eliminate criminal activities during Ramazan.