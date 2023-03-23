UrduPoint.com

DPO Chairs Crime Committee Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 04:10 PM

DPO chairs crime committee meeting

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO), Tariq Iqbal on Thursday chaired a crime meeting being convened to discuss the performance and output of local police.

The meeting was attended by DSP Timergarah Syed Rahim, DSP Adenzai Parvez Khan, DSP Maidan Sher Bahadur and DSP Jandool Bakht Jamal Khan and all station house officers of different police stations.

Addressing the meeting, DPO directed result-oriented steps against robbers, bike snatchers, car lifters and drug peddlers.

He also directed DSPs to monitor the performance of concerned police stations to control street crimes. He also directed strict actions against those who are found guilty of ignoring their duties and responsibilities.

He said that the protection of life and property of the people is the Primary responsibility of the police and directed to accelerate snap-checking on entry and exit points of the district to eliminate criminal activities during Ramazan.

Related Topics

Police Car Adenzai Criminals All

Recent Stories

Babar Azam receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award

Babar Azam receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award

5 minutes ago
 UAE participates in the GCC Common Market Committe ..

UAE participates in the GCC Common Market Committee meetings

16 minutes ago
 ERC continues supporting earthquake victims in Lat ..

ERC continues supporting earthquake victims in Latakia, Syria

1 hour ago
 Multan Sultans manager banned for a match

Multan Sultans manager banned for a match

1 hour ago
 vivo Pledges Continued Innovation for Pakistani Us ..

Vivo Pledges Continued Innovation for Pakistani Users on Pakistan Resolution Day

1 hour ago
 ERC distributes Ramadan baskets to quake-affected ..

ERC distributes Ramadan baskets to quake-affected people in Syria

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.