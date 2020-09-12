DPO chairs crime control meeting

UrduPoint.com
Sat 12th September 2020

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Gulzar on Saturday directed officers to ensure their availability in police stations and monitor patrolling in an effective way.

Chairing a crime control meeting, the DPO reviewed crime control situation and disposal of cases besides directing officers to improve their performance.

He ordered for launching a crackdown on proclaimed offenders (POs) and reviewed performance of all SHOs.

SP Investigation, SDPO of five circles, DSPs (organized crime and legal), SHOs, and in chargesinvestigation of police stations of the district attended the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

