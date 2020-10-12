DPO chairs crime control meeting:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Gulzar chaired a crime control meeting on Monday and directed sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) and station house officers (SHOs) to ensure their availability at police stations.

The DPO also asked them to monitor police patrolling in an effective way.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation, SDPOs of five circles, deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) (Organised Crime and Legal), SHOs and in-charges investigation of all police stations of the district attended the meeting.

The DPO reviewed crime control situation and disposal of cases, and directed the officers concerned to improve their performance.

He said officials involved in illegal detention and misbehaving with people would not be tolerated.

He ordered for launching a crackdown on proclaimed offenders (POs).

He asked the investigation heads to utilise latest gadgets for early conclusion of cases.

The DPO said that the investigators were being paid investigation expenditures regularly.