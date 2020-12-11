UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO Chairs Crime Control Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 04:49 PM

DPO chairs crime control meeting

District Police Officer (DPO) Zulfiqar Ahmed on Friday chaired a monthly crime control meeting here and directed SDPOs and SHOs to ensure their availability at police stations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Zulfiqar Ahmed on Friday chaired a monthly crime control meeting here and directed SDPOs and SHOs to ensure their availability at police stations.

During the meeting,the DPO reviewed crime control situation and disposal of cases, and directed the concerned officers to improve their performance,adding that he directed to monitor police patrolling in an effective way.

He said officials involved in illegal detention and misbehaving with people would not be tolerated.

He ordered to launch a crackdown against proclaimed offenders (POs).

He said that steps should be taken under an effective strategy to curb crime and all police stations should be in touch with each other.The DPO said that the investigators were being paid investigation expenditures regularly.

SP Investigation, SDPO of five circles, DSPs (organized crime and legal), SHOs, and Incharges investigation of all police stations of the district attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Police All

Recent Stories

20 pc work completed on conservation of Shah Ali A ..

49 seconds ago

K-2 Nuclear Power Plant to produce 10 billion kilo ..

51 seconds ago

Traffic police inspects corona SOPs at BRT station ..

54 seconds ago

No cut in patient care services in PIMS on MTI imp ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey says EU sanctions plan 'biased, unlawful'

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi has always worked for robust, advanced h ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.