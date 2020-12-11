DPO chairs crime control meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Zulfiqar Ahmed on Friday chaired a monthly crime control meeting here and directed SDPOs and SHOs to ensure their availability at police stations.

During the meeting,the DPO reviewed crime control situation and disposal of cases, and directed the concerned officers to improve their performance,adding that he directed to monitor police patrolling in an effective way.

He said officials involved in illegal detention and misbehaving with people would not be tolerated.

He ordered to launch a crackdown against proclaimed offenders (POs).

He said that steps should be taken under an effective strategy to curb crime and all police stations should be in touch with each other.The DPO said that the investigators were being paid investigation expenditures regularly.

SP Investigation, SDPO of five circles, DSPs (organized crime and legal), SHOs, and Incharges investigation of all police stations of the district attended the meeting.