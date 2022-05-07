UrduPoint.com

DPO Chairs Crime Control Meeting

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2022 | 06:50 PM

DPO chairs crime control meeting

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Rizwan Ahmed on Saturday directed officers to ensure their presence in police stations and monitor patrolling in an effective way

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Rizwan Ahmed on Saturday directed officers to ensure their presence in police stations and monitor patrolling in an effective way.

Chairing a meeting, the DPO reviewed crime control situation and disposal of cases besides directing officers to improve their performance.

He ordered for launching a crackdown on proclaimed offenders and reviewed performance of all SHOs.

SP Investigation, SDPO of five circles, DSPs (organized crime and legal) and othersattended the meeting.

Related Topics

Police All

Recent Stories

Prime Minister assures provision of basic faciliti ..

Prime Minister assures provision of basic facilities to residents of KPK provinc ..

46 seconds ago
 Taliban order Afghan women to cover fully in publi ..

Taliban order Afghan women to cover fully in public

47 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Officer Accused of Murdering Civilians P ..

Ukrainian Officer Accused of Murdering Civilians Pleads Guilty at Crime Scene

49 seconds ago
 Three held with liquor, weapons:

Three held with liquor, weapons:

52 seconds ago
 Indian troops, dreaded agencies continue CASOs, ra ..

Indian troops, dreaded agencies continue CASOs, raids in IIOJK

10 minutes ago
 HCCI office bearers express grief over demise of Y ..

HCCI office bearers express grief over demise of Yousuf Kausar Bhatti

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.