DPO chairs crime control meeting

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Rizwan Ahmed on Saturday directed officers to ensure their presence in police stations and monitor patrolling in an effective way.

Chairing a meeting, the DPO reviewed crime control situation and disposal of cases besides directing officers to improve their performance.

He ordered for launching a crackdown on proclaimed offenders and reviewed performance of all SHOs.

SP Investigation, SDPO of five circles, DSPs (organized crime and legal) and othersattended the meeting.