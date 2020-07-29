UrduPoint.com
DPO Chairs Crime Control Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 04:54 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Gulzar chaired a monthly crime control meeting and directed SDPOs and SHOs to ensure their availability at police stations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Gulzar chaired a monthly crime control meeting and directed SDPOs and SHOs to ensure their availability at police stations.

The DPO also asked them to monitor police patrolling in an effective way.

SP Investigation, SDPO of five circles, DSPs (organized crime and legal), SHOs, and Incharges investigation of all police stations of the district attended the meeting.

The DPO reviewed crime control situation and disposal of cases, and directed the concerned officers to improve their performance.

He said officials involved in illegal detention and misbehaving with people would not be tolerated.

He ordered to launch a crackdown on proclaimed offenders (POs).

He asked investigation heads to utilize latest gadgets for early conclusionof cases. The DPO said that the investigators were being paid investigationexpenditures regularly.

