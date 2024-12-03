Open Menu

DPO Chairs Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM

DPO chairs meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq held a meeting at Police Lines on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by the SP Investigation, SDPOs, SHOs and in-charge branches.

DPO Rana Umar Farooq reviewed the performance of police stations including 15 calls for registration of cases, implementation of timelines given in registration of cases, arrest of fugitive and wanted accused and progress of serious cases.

The DPO issued orders to all SDPOs to control crime in their circles, arrest culprits and settle cases under investigation on the basis of merit. The DPO said that strict action will be taken against police officers who violate merit.

Related Topics

Police Progress All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charg ..

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangla ..

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard ..

COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..

1 hour ago
 Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed ..

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

1 hour ago
 PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

15 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

15 hours ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

15 hours ago
 French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confi ..

French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote

15 hours ago
 Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Sahar ..

Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan