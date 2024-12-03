DPO chairs meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq held a meeting at Police Lines on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by the SP Investigation, SDPOs, SHOs and in-charge branches.

DPO Rana Umar Farooq reviewed the performance of police stations including 15 calls for registration of cases, implementation of timelines given in registration of cases, arrest of fugitive and wanted accused and progress of serious cases.

The DPO issued orders to all SDPOs to control crime in their circles, arrest culprits and settle cases under investigation on the basis of merit. The DPO said that strict action will be taken against police officers who violate merit.