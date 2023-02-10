DPO chairs meeting, discusses security arrangements

District Police Officer (DPO), Salim Riaz here Friday chaired a meeting to discuss security arrangements of sensitive buildings and polio workers

NORTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) : District Police Officer (DPO), Salim Riaz here Friday chaired a meeting to discuss security arrangements of sensitive buildings and polio workers.

The meeting among others was attended by Superintendent Investigation, Muhammad Zaman and Station House Officers of all police stations.

Addressing the meeting, district police chief directed to further enhance security of sensitive buildings and installations besides providing foolproof escort polio workers during vaccination process.

He also directed police force to use bulletproof jackets and monitor activities of suspects and anti-social elements as part of enhancing security measures.

He also stressed strict vigilance on egress and ingress points of the district.