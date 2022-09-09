UrduPoint.com

DPO Chairs Meeting For Chehlum Imam Hussain

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2022 | 07:31 PM

A joint meeting of district police and the elders of the city was held here on Friday with regard to observance of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) and other martyrs of Karbala peacefully and with religious fervor

Spokesman of Kohat police said that DSP City Sadat Khan, former District Nazim Seth Gohar Saifullah, Ulemas of both sects and local elders participated in the joint meeting chaired by District Police Officer Muhammad Sulaiman.

The meeting agreed to increase bilateral cooperation and discussed all issues related to security arrangements of mourning processions in detail.

The police officials welcomed the suggestions made by the local leaders and reiterated their commitment to provide equal facilities to all in security matters. The elders of various areas located on Kohat Hangu Road reiterated their commitment to fully cooperate with the police in all related matters.

