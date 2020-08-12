DPO chairs meeting regarding Moharram arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Yasir Khan Afridi Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding upcoming Moharram arrangements with stakeholders for maintaining interfaith harmony

Addressing the meeting, DPO said that all resources would be utilized for maintaining interfaith harmony and peace of the city as provision of security to the masses is top priority of the police.

Moharram procession routes, security and other issues came under discussion and it was decided to allow the processions and Majalis according to the route plans and arrangements.

The DPO said that Inciting religious disharmony, exhibition of weapons, wall chalking, distribution and sale of CDs, pamphlets, booklets are also banned as well as security cards would be issued to members of the Aman Committee and organizers of processions.

The DPO also directed the members of the Aman Committee and organizers to cooperate with the administration for successful Moharram processions in district.

The DPO also awarded cash prize and certificate to the Sepoy Dildar Khan who has collected the national flags during his duty from the flour with due respect.

Later, members of the Aman Committee and police officials also planted saplings at Police Lines Abbottabad on the request of DPO.