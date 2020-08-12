UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO Chairs Meeting Regarding Moharram Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:39 AM

DPO chairs meeting regarding Moharram arrangements

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Yasir Khan Afridi Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding upcoming Moharram arrangements with stakeholders for maintaining interfaith harmony

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Yasir Khan Afridi Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding upcoming Moharram arrangements with stakeholders for maintaining interfaith harmony.

Addressing the meeting, DPO said that all resources would be utilized for maintaining interfaith harmony and peace of the city as provision of security to the masses is top priority of the police.

Moharram procession routes, security and other issues came under discussion and it was decided to allow the processions and Majalis according to the route plans and arrangements.

The DPO said that Inciting religious disharmony, exhibition of weapons, wall chalking, distribution and sale of CDs, pamphlets, booklets are also banned as well as security cards would be issued to members of the Aman Committee and organizers of processions.

The DPO also directed the members of the Aman Committee and organizers to cooperate with the administration for successful Moharram processions in district.

The DPO also awarded cash prize and certificate to the Sepoy Dildar Khan who has collected the national flags during his duty from the flour with due respect.

Later, members of the Aman Committee and police officials also planted saplings at Police Lines Abbottabad on the request of DPO.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Sale Afridi All From Top Flour

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

4 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

5 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

5 hours ago

RIA Novosti Photojournalist Pitalev Likely to Be E ..

59 minutes ago

US Air Force Completes Enhancement of Amari Base i ..

59 minutes ago

Health Services Disruption Due to COVID Hinders Ef ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.