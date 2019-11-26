UrduPoint.com
DPO Chairs Meeting To Review Incomplete Police Challans

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:32 PM

District Police Officer (DPO), Bahawalpur, Sarfaraz Khan Virk presided over a meeting of police officials to review incomplete police challans

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :District Police Officer (DPO), Bahawalpur, Sarfaraz Khan Virk presided over a meeting of police officials to review incomplete police challans.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the meeting held at district police line that was attended by SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials. The meeting reviewed incomplete police challans of years including 2017 and 2018.

The DPO directed the officials to ensure incomplete police challans besides ensuring arrest of proclaimed offenders and other suspects nominated in FIRs. "All police stations will have to ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders and other suspects," he said.

He said that every SDPO and SHO would be answerable if he did not take immediate steps to resolve pending cases besides completing police challans. "No compromise will be made on principles," he said.

