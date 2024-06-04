DPO Chairs Meeting To Review Security Arrangements For Upcoming Anti-polio Drive
Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 09:54 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the security arrangements made in connection with the upcoming anti-polio drive.
The meeting, held at DPO office, was attended by SP City Tayyab Jan, SP Saddar Khalid Usman, DSP City Muhammad Adnan, DSP Saddar Imranullah Khattak, DSP Headquarters Chan Shah and other DSPs, SHOs and police officials were present.
On this occasion, the DPO directed that the safety of polio staff, public and police officials must be ensured keeping in view of the current security situation.
He said the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets must be ensured by on-duty policemen. He said the on-duty personnel should take special care of discipline, use proper uniform, keep a close eye on suspicious people.
He said all the available resources must be utilized for the purpose and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.
