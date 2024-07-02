DPO chairs meeting to review security arrangements for Muharam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Umar Khan here on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review security arrangement for observance the Muharram-ul-haram in peaceful manner

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Umar Khan here on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review security arrangement for observance the Muharram-ul-haram in peaceful manner.

Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and concerned police officers participated in the meeting. In the meeting, a detailed briefing was given regarding the security arrangements for the majalis and processions organized in connection with Muharram.

During the meeting, it was informed that Section 144 had been implemented to maintain law and order throughout the district .

Muharram processions would be monitored by drone cameras throughout the district, it was informed that the video recording of meetings and processions will also be done.

Security personnel armed with modern weapons will be deployed on the hilltops surrounding of the city. Afghan refugees will be restricted to their camps and their entry will be stopped in the city.

There will be a complete ban on putting construction debris on the passageways of mourning processions. In the meeting, several places were identified where additional CCTV cameras would be installed.

APP/arq