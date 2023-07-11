Open Menu

DPO Chairs Peace Committee Meeting Ahead Of Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 08:14 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umer Tufail Tuesday chaired a peace committee meeting regarding Moharrm ul Haram arrangements, senior police officers and members of the peace committee of Abbottabad and Haveliyan also participated

While addressing the meeting, DPO Abbottabad said that the month of Muharram teaches peace, brotherhood and mutual harmony, the Peace Committee will play its role while Abbottabad Police will ensure the foolproof security of the gatherings and processions during Muharram.

He said that the cooperation of all stakeholders including the members of the Peace Committee, religious leaders, businessmen and the journalists' community is very important.

The DPO Abbottabad said that following the code of conduct issued by the government during the processions and gatherings will be mandatory.

Umer Tufail said that the administration will immediately take the proposed action against the elements that hurt the sentiments of the people of any school of thought during this period.

He further said that timekeeping will be ensured in processions and assemblies, the peace committee will be consulted in case of any problem, and wall chalking and unnecessary use of loudspeakers will be banned.

During the meeting, the members of the peace committee assured their cooperation with the administration regarding the peaceful celebration of Muharram and also presented their views, on which DPO Abbottabad thanked the members of the peace committee.

