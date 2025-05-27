Open Menu

DPO Chairs Security Meeting For PP-52 By-election

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 01:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Faisal Shehzad on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting regarding the security and logistical arrangements for the by-election of constituency PP-52 in Police Lines conference room.

The meeting was attended by all SDPOs, SHOs, and officers of the relevant departments.

According to police sources, DPO Faisal Shehzad clarified that the Sialkot Police has formulated a comprehensive security plan to protect the lives and property of the people and conduct the election process in a transparent, impartial and peaceful manner.

Under this plan, sensitive polling stations have been identified, where additional personnel, female personnel, surveillance with the help of cameras, and deployment of reserve forces were being ensured.

DPO said that quick response teams and control rooms have been set up to deal with any untoward incident during the elections, while close coordination with emergency services will also be maintained.

The officers were instructed to keep a close eye on the law and order situation outside and around the polling stations and ensure law enforcement without taking into account any political or personal pressure.

DPO Sialkot said that provision of food, water and other necessities to the police personnel during special duty will also be part of the administrative plan so that they can perform their duties in a better manner.

In the meeting, all the officers informed about their preparations and expressed their determination to hold peaceful elections with complete harmony.

