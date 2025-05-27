DPO Chairs Security Meeting For PP-52 By-election
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 01:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Faisal Shehzad on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting regarding the security and logistical arrangements for the by-election of constituency PP-52 in Police Lines conference room.
The meeting was attended by all SDPOs, SHOs, and officers of the relevant departments.
According to police sources, DPO Faisal Shehzad clarified that the Sialkot Police has formulated a comprehensive security plan to protect the lives and property of the people and conduct the election process in a transparent, impartial and peaceful manner.
Under this plan, sensitive polling stations have been identified, where additional personnel, female personnel, surveillance with the help of cameras, and deployment of reserve forces were being ensured.
DPO said that quick response teams and control rooms have been set up to deal with any untoward incident during the elections, while close coordination with emergency services will also be maintained.
The officers were instructed to keep a close eye on the law and order situation outside and around the polling stations and ensure law enforcement without taking into account any political or personal pressure.
DPO Sialkot said that provision of food, water and other necessities to the police personnel during special duty will also be part of the administrative plan so that they can perform their duties in a better manner.
In the meeting, all the officers informed about their preparations and expressed their determination to hold peaceful elections with complete harmony.
Recent Stories
Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..
Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience
Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone
ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs
5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines
UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025
3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor
Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..
Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade
Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO chairs security meeting for PP-52 by-election2 minutes ago
-
Eight criminal held42 minutes ago
-
FGEHA’s F-12, G-12 Housing Scheme under re-evaluation42 minutes ago
-
HEC conducts training sessions for focal persons from Sindh-based universities52 minutes ago
-
Man held for making fake call52 minutes ago
-
Drug paddler received 9 years imprisonment1 hour ago
-
Rawalpindi achieves 98% Polio vaccination target on 1st day of NID campaign2 hours ago
-
Int'l community must take note of Modi's provocative anti-Pakistan remarks: FO5 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran to work together to combat terrorism: PM12 hours ago
-
Pakistan values Iran's role in Muslim Ummah: PM12 hours ago
-
IGP reshuffles 14 senior police officers13 hours ago
-
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights concludes nationwide initiative to address Pakistan’s Educati ..13 hours ago