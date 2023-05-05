UrduPoint.com

DPO Charsadda Visits Injured Constable Muzamal Khan At LRH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda Muhammad Arif visited Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) here on Friday to check on the well-being of the injured police constable, Muzamal Khan, who was shot by unknown miscreants, in the jurisdiction of Atmanzai City.

The DPO hailed Constable Muzamal Khan's bravery and dedication to the force and assured him of the department's full support in his treatment.

He was accompanied by Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Charsadda, Alamzeb Khan and other police officials.

The DPO personally visited the injured constable's bedside and expressed his best wishes and support.

He also met with the attending doctors and instructed them to provide the best possible medical care to the injured constable.

The DPO emphasized, "Constable Muzamal Khan is a valuable asset to the police force and that all possible resources would be utilized to ensure his full and speedy recovery."

