DPO Charsadda visits Khanmai Police Station, checks record

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :DPO Charsadda, Zebullah Khan, Saturday visited Khanmai Police Station and thoroughly checked the whole record of the Police Station.

He also inquired about the facilities provided to the accused in custody. On the occasion, the DPO said that protection of life and property of the people was their top priority.

He said it was the duty of the police to ensure safety to the citizens by taking stern action against the outlaws in their respective areas.

DPO Charsadda also met with the on duty staff and discussed in detail the problems being faced by them. He also assured the policemen that all resources would be utilized to facilitate them so that they could be able to perform their duties with more devotion and commitment.