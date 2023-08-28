DPO checks performance of Malazai police station

District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftekhar Ali Shah Monday visited Malazai police station and checked the police performance and record

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftekhar Ali Shah Monday visited Malazai police station and checked the police performance and record.

According to police spokesman, the DPO along with DSP Rural Chan Shah visited Malazai police station where he reviewed the record registers and cleanliness situation.

On this occasion, he met with the police officers and officials and instructed them to ensure effective control of all kinds of crimes including terrorism, drug trafficking, extortion and others besides safety of people's lives and property.

The DPO asked the personnel to behave with citizen in polite manner.

He said there was no room in the police department for officers who misbehave with civilians.

Later, the district police chief also listened the problems of police officers and personnel and issued orders for their immediate resolution.