DPO Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed Holds Open Courts

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 06:53 PM

According to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, practical steps are being taken to provide justice to the people at their doorsteps

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) According to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, practical steps are being taken to provide justice to the people at their doorsteps.

To listen to the problems of the citizens, District Police Officer Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed organized open courts in Government Boys school, Police Station Muhammad Wala and Police Station Langrana.

Circle officers, SHOs, investigation officers, media representatives and people of the area participated in the open courts in large numbers.

During the open courts, the DPO listened to the problems of the people and issued orders on the spot for their solution.

Speaking on the occasion, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that the aim of the open courts is to further strengthen the atmosphere of trust between the police and the people.

The series of open courts will continue across the district to listen to the problems of the people at their doorsteps. Circle DSPs and SHOs are organizing open courts in different areas to resolve the problems of the people.

He further said that police work has been developed on modern lines for best service delivery in all police stations. Now the people have a good environment to get police services in police offices and police stations. A crackdown is underway against criminal elements to ensure the safety of people's lives, property and honor.

"We will ensure the supremacy of law at all costs to establish law and order", he concluded.

