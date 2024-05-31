DPO Chiniot chairs meeting on organized crime

District Police Officer Chiniot chaired a high-level meeting on organized crime on Friday. SP Investigation Khalid Mehmood, DSPs, SHOs, and other officers participated in the meeting

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) District Police Officer Chiniot chaired a high-level meeting on organized crime on Friday. SP Investigation Khalid Mehmood, DSPs, SHOs, and other officers participated in the meeting.

According to police sources, during the meeting, the situation of increasing organized crime in Chiniot city was reviewed.

The arrest notices of criminals were checked regarding the performance report. The cases under investigation were reviewed as well.

On this occasion, the DPO also directed the officers to improve their performance.

