DPO Chiniot Conducts Surprise Visit To Special Initiative Police Station

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 10:40 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed on Saturday paid a surprise visit to the Special Initiative Police Station Saddar in Chiniot.

According to DPO office, the DPO inspected the police station's facilities, including the building, custody, quarters, front desk, and records.

The DPO directed the police station staff to improve public service delivery by leveraging modern technology.

He emphasized the importance of community policing and ensuring the safety of citizens.

The DPO also instructed police officers to perform their duties with dedication and integrity, making public service their top priority.

The DPO listened to the concerns of citizens present at the police station and provided feedback on police services.

He stressed the need for timely guidance and provision of modern facilities to citizens in the model police station.

The DPO's visit aimed to ensure that the police station is functioning in accordance with modern policing standards. The emphasis on community policing reflects the police department's commitment to building trust and cooperation with the public.

