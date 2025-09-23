DPO Chiniot inspects new police station

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed visited the new Bhawana police station on Tuesday

to inspect the ongoing construction work.

According to DPO office, the DPO reviewed the construction material and directed the concerned staff

to maintain the quality.

He reviewed the map of the Bhawana police station and directed the construction team to complete the

work within the stipulated time.

He emphasized the importance of adhering to the map and ensuring that the construction work is done

according to the plan.

Abdullah Ahmed directed the concerned officers to ensure strict supervision of the construction work and

the quality of the construction material.