DPO Chiniot Inspects New Police Station
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 08:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed visited the new Bhawana police station on Tuesday
to inspect the ongoing construction work.
According to DPO office, the DPO reviewed the construction material and directed the concerned staff
to maintain the quality.
He reviewed the map of the Bhawana police station and directed the construction team to complete the
work within the stipulated time.
He emphasized the importance of adhering to the map and ensuring that the construction work is done
according to the plan.
Abdullah Ahmed directed the concerned officers to ensure strict supervision of the construction work and
the quality of the construction material.
Recent Stories
Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package
Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away
ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre
NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day
Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..
Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minority leader meets Commissioner39 seconds ago
-
DPO Chiniot inspects new police station40 seconds ago
-
SC acquits accused in murder case11 minutes ago
-
China’s university awards Pakistani scholar for outstanding research work on Belt & Road Initiativ ..11 minutes ago
-
TIKA provides relief to 50,000 flood victims in KP, Punjab11 minutes ago
-
Man sentenced to 20 years in jail in Pindigheb11 minutes ago
-
NA body reviews PM’s Grievance Wing Report, notes 96% resolution rate11 minutes ago
-
Position-holders awarded electric scooty bikes20 minutes ago
-
Hearing of petitions challenging Super Tax adjourned for Wednesday21 minutes ago
-
LESCO holds public hearing in Northern Circle to address complaints21 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive frees over 11 Kanals of waterway land in Abbottabad21 minutes ago
-
Six injured in accident on Jhelum Road near New Lalazar21 minutes ago