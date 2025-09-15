DPO Chiniot Listens To Public Grievances
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 11:23 PM
District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed is implementing Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision of an "open door policy" to address public concerns
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed is implementing Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision of an "open door policy" to address public concerns.
According to APP correspondent, the DPO listens to citizens' problems daily and directs officers to resolve them promptly.
He emphasized improving public service delivery using modern technology in police stations. He instructed field officers to treat citizens with good manners and prioritize problems solving.
He stressed the importance of public cooperation in eliminating crimes. He encouraged citizens to work with the police, identify crimes, and report them to bring perpetrators to justice.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Sau ..
Kashmiris to hold joint protest at UN Headquarters on Sep 27
Mehfil-e-Mushaira held at Federal Urdu University
3-day conference for Mohmand youth concludes in Ayubia
Court issues written order on petition against former president Arif Alvi
Addl IG, DIG Riot force visit Qila Gujar Singh Police Lines
Chairman Vision Group Aleem Khan Inaugurates Park View City’s Embankment Const ..
Ahmed bin Saeed opens ISM Middle East 2025 & Private Label Middle East 2025 at D ..
Pakistan strongly condemns Israel's reckless attack on Doha: PM
Mansoor bin Mohammed launches design challenge to impart new visual identity for ..
MoU signed for Welfare of govt. employees in Attock
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launches phase 2 of School Nutrition Program
More Stories From Pakistan
-
At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jo ..8 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Mushaira held at Federal Urdu University4 minutes ago
-
3-day conference for Mohmand youth concludes in Ayubia4 minutes ago
-
Court issues written order on petition against former president Arif Alvi4 minutes ago
-
Addl IG, DIG Riot force visit Qila Gujar Singh Police Lines4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns Israel's reckless attack on Doha: PM8 minutes ago
-
MoU signed for Welfare of govt. employees in Attock8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launches phase 2 of School Nutrition Program13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to eliminate menace of terrorism with unity of nation: Federal Minister for Parliamentary A ..13 minutes ago
-
Accountability court rejects bail of 5, considers plea bargain of 18 in corruption reference13 minutes ago
-
KP CS reviews governance, anti-encroachment, flood protection measures13 minutes ago
-
TDCP MD inaugurates City Tour project in Kotli Sattian2 minutes ago