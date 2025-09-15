DPO Chiniot listens to public grievances

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed is implementing Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision of an "open door policy" to address public concerns.

According to APP correspondent, the DPO listens to citizens' problems daily and directs officers to resolve them promptly.

He emphasized improving public service delivery using modern technology in police stations. He instructed field officers to treat citizens with good manners and prioritize problems solving.

He stressed the importance of public cooperation in eliminating crimes. He encouraged citizens to work with the police, identify crimes, and report them to bring perpetrators to justice.

