DPO City Zone meets minority delegation to ensure foolproof security measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :The District Police Officer (DPO) city zone met with a delegation of minorities here Sunday to ensure foolproof security measures as Islamabad Capital Police has taken significant steps to ensure the safety and security of minority communities and their places of worship within the Federal Capital.

Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the DPO City Zone met with a delegation of minority communities to enhance security measures for minority communities and their places of worship within the City zone, a public relations officer said on Sunday.

He said that, the ICCPO issued special directives to ensure foolproof security arrangements for minority communities and their worship places within the Federal Capital.

During the meeting, the delegation discussed various matters related to the protection of minority rights and exchanged ideas for improvement.

To solidify security measures, the DPO took significant steps, including issuing orders to Incharge Police Stations to ensure the safety and security of minority communities and their residential areas.

Furthermore, the DPO City Zone ensured that all security needs of the minority places of worship were met, offering unwavering support from the police force.

The minority delegation expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the proactive actions taken by the Islamabad Police to safeguard their community. They extended their appreciation for the unswerving commitment of the police to cooperate in all aspects of security.

The DPO also ordered to Incharge Police Stations to ensure the safety and security of minority communities and their residential areas.