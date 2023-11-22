DPO commends heroic actions of Havelian police and awards certificates

HAEVLIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Police Omar Tariq here Wednesday lauded the unwavering dedication of Abbottabad Police officers and personnel to public service, highlighting their commitment to risking their lives for the safety of the community.

He expressed these views while addressing a certificate distribution ceremony at Havelian Police Station.

During the ceremony, the DPO acknowledged the remarkable efforts of Havelian Police, particularly citing a recent operation to address the kidnapping of a student from a local school. The Havelian Police displayed exceptional courage, not only securing the safe recovery of the student but also successfully apprehending the kidnappers.

Omer Tufail emphasized the active role of Abbottabad Police in combating criminal elements across the region. He took the opportunity to evaluate the functioning of the district police, expressing satisfaction with their performance.

Urging the public to benefit from the services provided by the District Police, he highlighted the ongoing measures taken to safeguard the community.

As a gesture of recognition, DPO Abbottabad, Omar Tariq, distributed commendation certificates among the officers and personnel of Havelian Police for their outstanding performance.