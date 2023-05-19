DPO commends police on recovering stolen gold, 2 held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :DPO Syed Husnain Haidar on Friday commended SHO city Muzaffargarh for recovering stolen gold worth Rs 1.5 million and cash within a day after the theft was reported to 15 police.

Police spokesman said, after receiving report of theft of gold and cash through 15 emergency complaint, DPO assigned the task to Station Head Officer Iftikhar Malkani, who, employing best investigative techniques, found out a nephew of the complainant and a neighbour had colluded to steal the valuables.

Both the accused Nasir and Fayyaz were arrested and stolen valuables recovered.

DPO said that police would continue to extend services to the people to enable them live in peace with protection to their life and property.