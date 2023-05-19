UrduPoint.com

DPO Commends Police On Recovering Stolen Gold, 2 Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 04:20 PM

DPO commends police on recovering stolen gold, 2 held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :DPO Syed Husnain Haidar on Friday commended SHO city Muzaffargarh for recovering stolen gold worth Rs 1.5 million and cash within a day after the theft was reported to 15 police.

Police spokesman said, after receiving report of theft of gold and cash through 15 emergency complaint, DPO assigned the task to Station Head Officer Iftikhar Malkani, who, employing best investigative techniques, found out a nephew of the complainant and a neighbour had colluded to steal the valuables.

Both the accused Nasir and Fayyaz were arrested and stolen valuables recovered.

DPO said that police would continue to extend services to the people to enable them live in peace with protection to their life and property.

Related Topics

Police Nasir Muzaffargarh Gold Best Million

Recent Stories

MoF calls on public to rely of official publicatio ..

MoF calls on public to rely of official publications and contents on Corporate T ..

40 minutes ago
 Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

50 minutes ago
 Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

1 hour ago
 Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war agai ..

Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s res ..

Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park, claims CCPO ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.