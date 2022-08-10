DPO commends role of police officials on Ashura Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Police made strict security arrangements throughout the district on the day of Ashura, District Police Officer (DPO) Jalil Imran said.

Taking to journalists, DPO hailed members of peace committee, scholars of all religious sects, businessmen and others for promoting brotherhood and religious harmony.

He also commended role of police officers and jawans for remaining alert and performing 'effective duty' on Ashura Day.

Jalil Imran Khan Ghalzai said Muharram-ul-Haram was important from the security point of view.

The homework for the protection of the lives and property of the mourners was completed before the start of Muharram due to which, he said, it was easy to enforce law and order throughout the first ten days of Muharram.

On the occasion, DSP Headquarters Ghulam Murtaza Bhatti, SDPO Khanewal Mohammad Imran and SDPO Kabirwala Abdul Rahim gave brief reports on security arrangements made at Imambargahs and along the routes of the processions.